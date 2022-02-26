Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.59

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and traded as low as $35.93. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 1,587,478 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

