Yamana Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.