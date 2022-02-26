YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 913,907 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.34% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,312,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

YPF stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

