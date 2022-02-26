Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.39 million, a PE ratio of 110.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

