Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.12. 398,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,485. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

