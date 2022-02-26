Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Hilton Grand Vacations also posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $713,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $21,214,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $714,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $51.89. 598,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 2.10. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

