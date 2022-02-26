Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.32. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.