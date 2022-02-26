Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will post $6.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $28.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,469,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,526,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nokia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Nokia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

