Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 557,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

