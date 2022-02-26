Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $26.81. 2,212,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.