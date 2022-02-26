Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.99 Million

Analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) to report $918.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $957.77 million. Cabot reported sales of $842.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE CBT traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $74.07. 432,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

