Zacks: Analysts Expect ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ESS Tech.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the third quarter worth $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,073. ESS Tech has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

