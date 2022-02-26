Zacks: Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

