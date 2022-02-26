Zacks: Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Post -$1.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.45). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zai Lab.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.04.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,453,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3,216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 187,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

