Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. 587,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,633. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,379,000 after acquiring an additional 155,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,457,000 after acquiring an additional 276,279 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

