Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will announce $37.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.26 million and the highest is $37.30 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $14.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $117.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $119.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $156.42 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $173.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,017 shares of company stock worth $5,763,872 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 124.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 137,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 52.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.79 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $968.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

