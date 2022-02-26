Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,411. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 266.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,651 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

