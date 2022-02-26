Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $72.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.18 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $62.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $299.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.