Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. PetIQ reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PetIQ.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 67,083 shares of company stock worth $1,367,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PetIQ by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of -45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

