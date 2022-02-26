Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will report sales of $83.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. ONE Group Hospitality reported sales of $44.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year sales of $277.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $277.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $313.64 million, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $322.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Group Hospitality.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STKS. Wedbush began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,982,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 103,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $380.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

