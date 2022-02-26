Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,250,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,033,000 after acquiring an additional 330,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 149,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,887 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

