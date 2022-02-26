Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $195.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. The company has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through divided payments and share repurchases. Partly due to these positives, Verisk's shares have increased in the past year. On the flip side, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities, computer networks, and databases, resulting in loss of its credibility and/or customers. High debt may limit the company's expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.89.

VRSK stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.76. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

