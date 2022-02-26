Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) to “Hold”

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

HHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.03. 3,458,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

