Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) to Buy

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of MTTR opened at $6.98 on Friday. Matterport has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $102,274,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

