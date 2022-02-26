Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) to “Hold”

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,810 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth about $18,361,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $9,254,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

