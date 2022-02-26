Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Zogenix posted earnings of ($1.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zogenix.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. JMP Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $486,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,099. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

