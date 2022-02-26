Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.80.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $231.37. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $440.00. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

