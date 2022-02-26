Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of ZSAN opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 395,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

