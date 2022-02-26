Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zynex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zynex by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zynex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

