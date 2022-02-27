-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lilium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilium will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lilium.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

NASDAQ LILM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,380. Lilium has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lilium by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lilium by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lilium by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

