-$0.21 EPS Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Apollo Endosurgery posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Endosurgery.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on APEN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

APEN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 135,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,594. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.32. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.