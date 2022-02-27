-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

CTMX opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $262.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 269,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 119,342 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.