$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGS opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $865.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

