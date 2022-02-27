$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 135,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 743.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 309,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 60,889 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 347,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 755,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 2,111,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,804. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

