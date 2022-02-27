-$0.43 EPS Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.41). AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 25,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,798. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

In other news, insider David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

