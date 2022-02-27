-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) to report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Several research firms recently commented on CSSE. decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.48. 27,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

