$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. Renasant’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Renasant stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.52. 165,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Renasant by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 104,251 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 571,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

