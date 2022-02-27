$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.77. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after buying an additional 424,908 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 130,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. 2,262,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,066. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

