$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USAK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $24.54 on Friday. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

