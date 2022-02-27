$0.75 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.70. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,215. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 755.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

