$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.80. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,988. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.