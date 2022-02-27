$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kemper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Kemper by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Kemper by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. 386,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. Kemper has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.27%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

