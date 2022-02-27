10,431 Shares in Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,008,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSI opened at $9.65 on Friday. Osiris Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

