$12.09 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to report $12.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.47 billion. Progressive posted sales of $10.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $52.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.28 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.40 billion to $62.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

