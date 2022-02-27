1,374 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

