$139.13 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $139.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.17 million and the highest is $144.20 million. BRP Group reported sales of $69.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $547.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $552.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $843.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of BRP Group stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $28.18. 298,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

