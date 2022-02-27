1,394 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,072,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $895,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,244 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

UNP stock opened at $246.41 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

