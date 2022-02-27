1,441 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $183.20 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average is $181.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

