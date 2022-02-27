$158.00 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) to post $158.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.81 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $142.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $548.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $549.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $585.93 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $598.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

VRA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 230,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $261.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $13.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.