16,218 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $116.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.11 and a one year high of $135.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

